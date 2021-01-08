One of the criticisms made of The Xbox Series X is that it didn’t have enough new games to take advantage of its potential. But in this moment, Xbox Series X has 68 games optimized for the new generation within its catalog. Being at the beginning of the generation, it is clear that very few games are developed thinking only of the new generation hardware, among other reasons, because there are not enough consoles on the market for the game to sell well.

This is why both Microsoft and Sony have spoken of a period of 2 or 3 years of transition between the previous and the new generation, especially because this generation, like the previous one, has the objective of lasting much longer. than the initial 5 years. With this it is clear that many of the games are intergenerational. This is why the work that has been done to make possible the optimized versions of games before the launch of the new consoles is so important. In We Are Xbox we made a list of games optimized for Xbox Series X, available and to come that you can consult.

Cyberpunk 2077 performance compared on Xbox Series X and Stadia

Xbox Series X now has 68 games optimized for the new generation available

Backward compatibility is very important, because it is about us being able to continue playing the Xbox One catalog on our Xbox Series X and S. But it has its limits. These are basically games that work, and some with great improvements that come from the raw power of the console alone. But the work of Microsoft, and other publishers, to make games optimized for the next generation means that these games will take much better advantage of the hardware capabilities.

This optimization is the equivalent of the “enhanced for Xbox One X”, that is, it is a kind of remastering. Except that what it is about here is that they can count on a performance of 60 to 120 fps, with improvements in textures, shading, and even with Ray Tracing. It is worth noting that not all games optimized for Xbox Series X enjoy the same benefits. Some of these games feature Ray Tracing and 120 frames per second, while others may only have the frame rate boost.

The fact that just nearly two months after the console was released, the optimized games catalog I already include 68 titles it is certainly something to applaud. But the best thing is that this works as a promise that in the future they will be added more games optimized for Xbox Series X.