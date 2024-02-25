













The information about this presentation of the console first emerged in a colossal leak that the company suffered in 2023 and that was when it fought in court the approval of the purchase of Activision Blizzard.

At that time Phil Spencer, the head of Microsoft's Xbox division, tried to downplay what was revealed on that occasion.

Especially because he commented that 'a lot has changed' since the plans for the white and digital Xbox Series X, as well as others, were contemplated.

But an insider known as eXtas1s recently claimed that the idea behind this model of the console is still alive. That is to say, what is related continues.

Fountain: Microsoft.

It is eXtas1s that anticipated that the publication of this Xbox Series 'sometime between next June and July'. But he also warns that there are 'possibilities for slight delay'.

This informant also revealed that he has seen a 'confidential video' of the new console. It lacks an optical drive and has an improved heatsink and Nexus card, making it attractive to gamers.

Apparently, and apart from what was mentioned before and the color, there will not be much difference between the Xbox Series X and the traditional model. That is, it will have the same power, which is ideal.

Fountain: Microsoft.

But there is another rumor that suggests this new presentation will not only be white but will also have a cylindrical shape and a front USB-C slot, improved Wi-Fi, an updated control and lower power consumption. According to eXtas1s that will be for a revised model in the future.

