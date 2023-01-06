Little by little, the lists of the most played and sold devices of the year are emerging, positions where companies such as Nintendo, a company that ranks as the highest with 17.36 million consoles distributed. then follows PlayStation 5 with 11.97 million units and to the surprise of many, Xbox it is rising with 9.49 million.

This information was released by VG Chartz, a page that collects accurate information about the distribution of hardware and software. Estimating that the current generation of Xbox has been rising 36.4%. This includes both devices, numbers that could grow even more now that major games like Starfield.

For now, Microsoft is disputing the purchase of Activision Blizzardan acquisition that, if carried out, would give the company large franchises and, therefore, more reason for the public to want to acquire Xbox Series X or S. However, this process may take longer than expected.

Via: VG Chartz

Editor’s note: It is good to know that these consoles are on the rise, since at first it was difficult to find them for sale due to the issue of electronic components. However, this panorama is changing little by little.