Western Digital and Microsoft have announced that they have collaborated on the creation of memory expansion cards for Xbox Series X|S: Western Digital WD_Black C50. With the purchase of the WD_BLACK C50 expansion card for Xbox, it will also be possible to take advantage of a one-month trial of the Game Pass Ultimate service

Western Digital WD_Black C50 expansion cards will be available in two configurations: 512GB for the price of €139.99 and 1TB for the price of €189.99. Both configurations are currently available to order on Western Digital’s website, and the 512GB version has appeared through Amazon, unorderable for now and with a clearly placeholder price. You can see it below

Note that this is the first time Xbox has announced a new non-Seagate expandable memory card option since the launch of the Xbox Series X|S nearly three years ago. These cards are much more convenient to use by simply inserting them into the slot on the back of Xbox Series consoles, but they cost more than a regular SSD. PS5, on the other hand, allows you to use an SSD from any manufacturer (provided it meets specific requirements) but requires a little manual work for insertion.

Tell us, are you interested in this type of product for your Xbox Series?