Sony announced yesterday the new model of PS5, which is not called “slim” but is in many ways exactly that. A smaller version (30% less) and lighter in weight (18% for the standard and 24% for the digital), which modifies the structure of the body to make the optical reader modular and allow buyers of the future digital to transform it in a standard one (with an additional outlay, of course).

It is a added value for players and something uncommon in the gaming world, but the truth is that it is probably mostly a change designed to simplify the production of the PS5 and allow Sony to save money. All this, however, happens without saving the player, given that the prices of the console are the same, while in the past the “slim” was usually an opportunity to lower the price and attract new customers.

Adding the fact that the stand to hold it vertically will be sold separately for €30 and that the colored cases of the old model will not necessarily be compatible with the new one, it is not strange that not all fans loved the new PS5 .

This then prompted us to think: what should a potential Xbox Series