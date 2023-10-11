PS5 slim has not fully convinced fans and Xbox Series Slim could be a success: how should it be though?
Sony announced yesterday the new model of PS5, which is not called “slim” but is in many ways exactly that. A smaller version (30% less) and lighter in weight (18% for the standard and 24% for the digital), which modifies the structure of the body to make the optical reader modular and allow buyers of the future digital to transform it in a standard one (with an additional outlay, of course).
It is a added value for players and something uncommon in the gaming world, but the truth is that it is probably mostly a change designed to simplify the production of the PS5 and allow Sony to save money. All this, however, happens without saving the player, given that the prices of the console are the same, while in the past the “slim” was usually an opportunity to lower the price and attract new customers.
Adding the fact that the stand to hold it vertically will be sold separately for €30 and that the colored cases of the old model will not necessarily be compatible with the new one, it is not strange that not all fans loved the new PS5 .
This then prompted us to think: what should a potential Xbox Series
Xbox Series
But perhaps the first question to ask would be: Does an Xbox Series X Slim really make sense? The largest model in Microsoft’s console line is certainly not tiny, but it is already offered in a truly compact format. We are talking about a console that measures 30.1 cm in height and 15.1 cm on the side at the base (remember that the base is square). Although wider than a PS5, it is several centimeters lower and shallower (even compared to the slim model).
A further reduction of measures could be useful in some cases, but in general It doesn’t seem like the Xbox Series to make yourself more interesting. Rather, a completely different form factor might be more useful for some, so as to change the appearance of the console and refresh its image which, let’s admit, is a bit anonymous.
Or it could still be more interesting work on Xbox Series S which already has the advantage of being very small, but could become so slim as to be truly perfect as a laptop with xScreen screen support (which recently obtained the official license from Microsoft). An Xbox Series S(lim) would probably be the dream of someone who travels a lot and wants the power of the console that can be easily moved at a much lower price than a gaming laptop.
Obviously we would also like a lower price from the Slim models, but that’s probably too much to ask. What do you think about it?
This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial team and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.
