It seems that Xbox Series S will soon be able to use discs, at least according to a recently released patent. The transition between physical and digital in the gaming world doesn’t seem as fast as Xbox thought. In fact, for many it still is very difficult to think of not buying the boxed games and trusting them fully a streaming service like Xbox Game Pass.

For this reason, it seems that Microsoft wants to give the Xbox Game Pass the possibility to take advantage of the technology that allows the use of discs. All of this despite both Xbox and PlayStation they have launched consoles that do not have the opportunity to read discs, but only digital games. But how pointed out by GameRantit seems that Xbox wants to give this choice to those who have purchased Xbox Series S as well.

The details regarding this non-patent have not yet been explained, but it seems that by now it is a finished document. Nonetheless, it will take some time for the console to read whistles. According to what is understandable from the patent, it seems that it will be possible for Xbox Series S to have an external disc player, which will allow everyone to verify the physical copy of the games purchased, so that they can always be called up via the console dashboard. A bit like what happens when you have to make the transition to the next-gen version of a game that you only physically own on Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5.

One of the reasons that led Microsoft Xbox to think something like this is probably related to the fact that it doesn’t everyone has always bought digital games on Xbox One. There will always be a large chunk of people who prefer the box, for this reason, they want to give them the opportunity to do as they prefer, by removing a possible “block” to the purchase of the Xbox “digital only” console. Who knows how long it will take before we see how exactly it will work.