Through a report from a ResetEra user, we discover that Microsoft had put it on offer Xbox Series S for €80.99precisely on the Portugal store.

It is not clear whether it is a mistakebut it is probable. In any case, a user claims to have managed to buy the console at this price and that, previously, he had also exploited a pricing error for an Xbox Elite 2 controller and a 1 TB SSD: according to him, Microsoft still ships purchases, even if the price was incorrect.

The number remained available for very littlebut probably a handful of people lucky enough to get on the page in those few moments managed to get themselves an early Christmas present.

We don’t think we need to specify that €80.99 for a console like the Xbox Series S is a bargain. In practice, it would be like getting a discount of around €219.

In this Black Friday 2022 there are some discounts for various consoles, such as the Switch and the Xbox Series S itself, but clearly the figures are not in the least comparable to this pricing error.

Xbox Series Xon the other hand, is more rarely on sale, while PS5 it is impossible to find below list price; moreover, one is often forced to invest higher amounts for various bundles or surcharges.