The news for Xbox this generation is still incredible. Now it turns out that Xbox Series S was India’s best-selling console in March 2021, and in second place was the Xbox Series X. This news is relevant if we consider that India has been dominated by PlayStation with a market coverage of 90 percent, according to Sony itself. However, this seems to be changing. According to various retailers across India, the Xbox Series S was the best-selling console followed by the Xbox Series X.
Microsoft’s smallest and least powerful next-generation console was launched alongside the more powerful Xbox Series X on November 10, 2020. And in India both consoles have seen frequent restocking. What has not been the case with Sony’s PS4 or PS5. Apparently, the Xbox Series S has become the preferred choice of those who want to have a PS5 but they still manage to get one of these consoles due to the shortage that is in the market, a shortage that apparently will last until 2022.
It’s not just the PS5 shortage that has allowed analysts to say for sure that the Xbox Series S was India’s best-selling console in March 2021. At the same time, Xbox has been constantly restocking this market with consoles. , in February and March they had a lots of Xbox mailers, and of course, the good news of Bethesda games coming to Xbox Game Pass, plus all the other news we’ve heard week by week.
The Xbox Game Pass seems to be one of the main reasons why the Xbox Series S it may become one of the best-selling consoles. While Xbox is still gearing up for the release of several of its future games, many big AAA titles and some smaller ones, the Xbox Game Pass is becoming that reason new users are coming to Xbox platforms. Not only has it been in retail, Xbox Series S was India’s best-selling console on Amazon.
