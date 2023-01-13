Digital Foundry has carried out in these hours a comparison videos very particular, having put two consoles of different generations opposite each other such as Xbox Series S and PS4 Proto see what can emerge from two machines that, on paper, have the same number of teraflops as power.

It is not clear whether it is a sort of provocation or not, but the results are quite predictable: although the number of teraflops is identical (indeed, PS4 Pro would have even more, being 4.2 instead of 4 teraflops like the console Microsoft), Xbox Series S is better across the board, deriving from a decidedly more advanced architecture.

The numbers that are similar mainly concern the resolution: In many of the games tested the graphic modes are similar and the resolution is usually equal between the two consoles, however PS4 Pro lacks many features that are present in Xbox Series S, especially those related to the new generation architecture.

Other than that, Xbox Series S features performance generally better and more stable, as well as featuring more advanced effects, more complex geometry and fewer imperfections.

On the other hand, the comparison appears rather specious, being made between two consoles two different generationsbut the sense can perhaps be found in the fact of discrediting the theory of the number of teraflops as an element precisely indicative of the power of a machine, given that in this case a series of further different characteristics take over to modify the results, between new generation GPUs , more powerful CPU, SSD and more RAM.