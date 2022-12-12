Microsoft heralds a Christmas present for all who wish to enter the world Xboxes: the next generation console Xbox Series S will be on sale for two weeks at a price of €249.99 (instead of €299.99).

The offer will be valid until December 22 on the online store Microsoft and price the retailers adhering to the initiative.

Xbox is giving fans an early holiday treat by unveiling two weeks of additional holiday discounts at Xbox Series Snow available for just €249.99. All those who want to enter the next-gen will be able to do so this Christmas, thanks to this limited-time offer that will last until Thursday 22 December. With fast resuming and short load times, Xbox Series S lets you switch between games quickly and easily, including family-friendly titles like Forza Horizon 5 and Minecraft, bringing game nights to life. family to new heights this holiday season. Main features of the console: Ready for action . Next-gen speed and great performance, with significantly reduced loading times and extraordinary visuals up to 120 FPS to enjoy the hundreds of titles available on Xbox Game Pass (subscription sold separately).

. Next-gen speed and great performance, with significantly reduced loading times and extraordinary visuals up to 120 FPS to enjoy the hundreds of titles available on Xbox Game Pass (subscription sold separately). Backwards compatible . Not to say goodbye to old games loved by the whole family, there’s Xbox Series S. The console offers faster load times, higher resolution and more stable frame rate on Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Xbox video games.

. Not to say goodbye to old games loved by the whole family, there’s Xbox Series S. The console offers faster load times, higher resolution and more stable frame rate on Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Xbox video games. More time to play, less waiting. With Quick Resume, you can quickly switch between different video games and instantly pick up where you left off. *Specific prices may vary by retailer. This offer ends Thursday, December 22, 2022.

Source: Microsoft