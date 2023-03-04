After the Xbox Series X mini-fridge, one could also arrive on the market toaster shaped Xbox Series S and other Xbox-themed gadgets made by third parties, according to a leak reported by Idle Sloth.

In particular Xbox Series S Toaster is, as the name suggests, a toaster with the features of the Series S. It will be launched on the market at 60 dollars and will have two 40mm wide slots for 120 x 120mm bread slices, six levels and three cooking modes, anti-block function and non-slip.

There are no official sources, but Idle Sloth, known for reporting the most important news related to the Green Crusader ecosystem on Twitter, claimed to have received several direct messages that would confirm its existence. In any case, it would be a gadget made by a third-party company, as opposed to the Xbox Series X-shaped mini-fridge marketed by Microsoft itself.

Among other things, it would not be the only unofficial Xbox gadget arriving or available at online stores. An article by Xbox Squad also report other themed products, including mouse pads in the shape of the two Microsoft flagship consoles with RGB LEDs for 29.99 euros, Xbox Series X boxes for 40 euros, a Halo-themed toolbox (no price). And again, a Series X-shaped pen holder for 9.99 euros and an Xbox tableware set for 69 euros.

Clearly of all, the Series S toaster is the most eccentric and interesting gadget and, if it actually arrives in stores, it could prove to be an excellent gift idea for an Xbox player.