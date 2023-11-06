They had announced it and unfortunately there was no change of heart: the price Of Xbox Series S has increased in Brazil up to 3599 Reals, a sum equal to approximately 684 euros: very close to what is needed to buy a PS5.

When the increase in price of the Xbox Series S in Brazil was revealed, a lot of controversy broke out on social media because in theory the Microsoft console should guarantee affordable access to gaming.

However, it is also true that from this point of view the Brazilian market is a story in itself, and it is no coincidence that the other consoles on sale in the area have also disproportionate prices compared to Western ones. In short, video games there present themselves as yet another contribution to social inequality.