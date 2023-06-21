The birth and arrival on the market of the model with SSD from 1TB Of Xbox Series S had only one cause: gamers. Phil Spencer explained it in an interview granted to the Famitsu magazine, in which he touched on various topics, including the latest version of the economic new generation console.

According to Spencer, a lot of players have given the same negative feedback regarding the size of theSSDs of Xbox Series S, too small. Spencer: “The Xbox Series S was designed with a price point in mind. We tried to keep it as affordable as possible and the console’s data storage unit is an expensive component.

We decided to give players more options, so the white version with limited storage capacity will continue to be available. We listened to user feedback and two of the most recurring requests were: ‘We want more Xbox Series X availability because we can’t find it’ and ‘We would like a bigger SSD on Xbox Series S’.”

From here, the step towards an Xbox Series S model with a 1TB SSD was short. To differentiate the console, the color was chosen black.

In the same interview Spencer talked about several interesting topics, such as Xbox games coming out in 2024 not yet announced, the possibility that Avowed becomes a series and the organization of an event for Hideo Kojima’s games for Xbox.