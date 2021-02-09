One of the start-of-generation problems is the Xbox Series S and X stock issues, as has also happened to all new-gen consoles. That is why every time we find stock in any of the retails, at Somos Xbox we are committed to publishing it, since the transition to the new generation is undoubtedly something that many people want to do. In fact, the demand for consoles is so high that Microsoft is working tirelessly to make more consoles available.

Even with the Xbox Series S and X stock issues, we’ve seen sales comparisons, and the data has been quite interesting. In UK, Xbox Series X and S were the best-selling consoles, even above the Nintendo Switch. Also in South Africa there was a similar scenario.

Xbox Series S also runs 4K games

Xbox Series S Next-gen performance on the smallest Xbox ever

Xbox Velocity Architecture, powered by a custom SSD, works in conjunction with modern system-on-a-chip (SOC) technology to deliver gameplay at up to 120 FPS on a smaller console

Faster loading times – Games load significantly faster with the custom SSD on the Xbox Series S

Although Xbox Series S stock on Amazon tends to last much longer available than the Xbox Series X, the truth is that those interested should go as soon as possible to request theirs. The Xbox Series S has proven to be a true next-gen console. Even in some moments it has shown a better performance compared to competitive consoles for having the same processor as the Xbox Series X, as we could see in Hitman 3.

While the Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s premium consoleWith much greater power and capabilities, the Xbox Series S is a console capable of running games at 1440p, with full Ray Tracing support due to having RDNA 2.0. So without a doubt it is an excellent buy at the beginning of this generation.