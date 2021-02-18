Although we still have a shortage of next-gen consoles, at this time there is stock Xbox Series S in MediaMarkt. Microsoft’s new generation small console has proven to be fully capable of facing the new generation, with all the benefits that it has, Ray Tracing, improved load times, and new generation graphics. There have been many developers who have talked about the benefits of the small Microsoft console.

The truth is that in the current circumstances, that there is stock of Xbox Series S in MediaMarkt is undoubtedly great news for Xbox brand fans who have not been able to step into the new generation. We will still have to wait until the middle of the year onwards for these problems to be resolved.

Xbox Series S stock available on Amazon

Xbox Series S stock available at MediaMarkt

Although it is true that Xbox Series S stock usually lasts longer than the Xbox Series X, his thing is that those who are interested enter as soon as possible. In We Are Xbox we want you to keep you up to date with the offers and stock availabilities for the new generation consoles. So we had to notify them of the Xbox Series S stock availability at MediaMarkt. It should be remembered that the Xbox Series S has the same processing capacity, although less internal memory space and also less GPU.

Xbox announces FPS Boot for backward compatible games

All in all, the Xbox Series S has proven its capabilities. In some games like The Division 2 or Hitman 3, the Xbox Series S has shown the importance of having RDNA 2.0, allowing you to deliver a complete next-generation experience.