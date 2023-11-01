Microsoft announces that Xbox Series S – Starter Bundle it is available for purchase at its store and authorized resellers. As previously mentioned the bundle includes inside a Series S model with 512 GB of memory, a wireless controller And a three-month subscription to the Xbox Game Pass service. The recommended launch price is €299.99.

Xbox announces the availability of the Xbox Series S – Starter Bundle Today, Xbox announces the availability of the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle globally. The Xbox Bundle can be purchased on Microsoft Store at the price of €299.99 and more participating retailers. The Xbox Series S Starter Bundle will allow everyone to enter the world of Xbox gaming, whether you are embarking on your first journey into the world of gaming, whether you are looking for the perfect gift, or whether you have decided to upgrade to a new generation. This bundle includes everything you need to play, including the next-gen speed and performance of the Xbox Series S and access to hundreds of games with 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included in the bundle. For more details, visit xbox.com.

Source: Microsoft