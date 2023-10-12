Microsoft has announced the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle, which will be launched worldwide on October 31st at the price of 299.99 euros. The bundle includes a 512GB Xbox Series S console, a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, and a wireless controller. You can purchase the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle at Microsoft Stores and participating retailers worldwide starting October 31, or pre-order at participating retailers today. Xbox’s announcement follows by a few hours that of the next slim version PS5, which will be launched at the end of the year in the USA and later in the rest of the world and will replace the current design on the market with a 30 percent smaller model. Xbox Series S is the cheapest version of the new generation Xbox, and does not have an optical disc or 4K resolution, but it manages to play the latest games in maximum technical detail, therefore proving to be the ideal choice for those intending to enter the world of Xbox.