Microsoft announced it today Starter Bundle Of Xbox Series Sor a new package for Xbox Series S containing some additional bundled content, in this case a Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription which will go on sale starting from 31 October 2023, also in Italy.

According to what is reported on the official Xbox website, the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle should also be available in Italy from 31 October 2023 to price suggested 299 euros, corresponding to the characteristics of the American version.

In essence, it is a package containing Xbox Series S with all the original equipment of the console together with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription valid for 3 months.