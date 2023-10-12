Microsoft announced it today Starter Bundle Of Xbox Series Sor a new package for Xbox Series S containing some additional bundled content, in this case a Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription which will go on sale starting from 31 October 2023, also in Italy.
According to what is reported on the official Xbox website, the Xbox Series S Starter Bundle should also be available in Italy from 31 October 2023 to price suggested 299 euros, corresponding to the characteristics of the American version.
In essence, it is a package containing Xbox Series S with all the original equipment of the console together with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription valid for 3 months.
Xbox Series S and Game Pass for three months
This is a rather logical initiative on the part of Microsoft, in fact it is surprising that it was not carried out before: in this way, immediately upon purchasing the Xbox Series S we have direct access to the catalog made up of hundreds of games of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, thus providing a notable plus.
Considering that three months of this subscription correspond to 45 eurosthis is the price reduction applied to the entire package, given that the selling price is practically the same as the “smooth” console except for obvious specific promotions.
If anything, it is rather strange that the classic version of the Xbox Series S is included and not the new one in black and with 1 TB SSD, but evidently a very aggressive approach was not chosen in terms of the general price reduction.
