Many have often wondered which console sells the most among the best performing Xbox Series and the cheapest Xbox Series S. The answer came from the stolen trial documents he sees Microsoft opposed to the Federal Trade Commission for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

According to the official data, Xbox Series S is much more popular than Series X. Considering the total sales of the two consoles, Series S represents 74.8% of units sold, while Series However, consider that these are numbers relating to the beginning of 2022, so in the meantime things could have changed, both in favor and against Series X, also considering the increase in price of the latter and the launch of Series S Carbon , with 1TB SSD.