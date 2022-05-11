Microsoft has patented a system of validation of physical games which will also allow holders of Xbox Series S to add them to their digital library. It will probably also be useful for future consoles of the Redmond house, in case they have no optical readers whatsoever.

The new Microsoft patent

As can be seen from the image, the new patent allows external players to authenticate Xbox game discs, thus allowing players to access the digital versions from their console. Currently this is a system that would benefit above all the owners of the Xbox Series S, but in the future who knows.

Microsoft has invested heavily on services in recent years, especially those related to the conservation of old titles. It’s hard to say when this new technology will be available to the public, but we hope it will be soon.

Who knows if the system will also implement some control technology, which prevents you from redeeming the copy of a single game twice, identifying the source disc. According to the patent description, Xbox One can be connected in some way to Xbox Series S and can be used as an external player for authentication. As if to say that nothing is thrown away at Microsoft, with the generational handover.