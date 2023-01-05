Microsoft has it again raised the price Of Xbox Series S in India. According to the analyst of the Indian video game market Rishi Alwani, the small Xbox console will be sold for 39,990 Indian rupees (€460.15 at current exchange rates), against the previous 37,990, with the new price expected to take effect soon. Reservations will in fact start from 10 January 2023.

In India there have been various increases related to Xbox in recent months. For example, in November, Microsoft raised the price of for the third time Xbox Series Xbringing it to 55,990 Indian rupees (about €644 at current exchange rates).

Even some accessoriessuch as the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 and Xbox Wireless Controllers, have increased in price.

India is a very special market for video games, which are practically luxury items. In November, Sony had also raised the price of the PS5, bringing it to 54,990 Indian rupees (for the disc model, the all-digital one costs 44,900 Indian rupees) and now it’s Microsoft’s turn again. Of course, with similar increases it will be difficult to penetrate an already difficult market.

Microsoft has not yet commented on the increases.