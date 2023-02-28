Modern Vintage Gamer has managed to spin Windows 98 on Xbox Series Seven managing to play some classic titles, as shown in a video posted on YouTube.

Running Windows 98 on Microsoft’s new consoles seems to be the rage, as another gamer has done it on Xbox Series X. In short, you are nobody if you don’t run an operating system from the 90s on your new console.

Modern Vintage Gamer has in fact transformed the Microsoft console into a machine for retrogaming, making us run Half-Life and Unreal, complete with benchmarks showing amazing results. After all, Xbox Series S is much more powerful than the computers that originally ran the Microsoft operating system and the two games mentioned. Be that as it may, to make it even more “vintage”, ours used an old CRT monitor, which is sure to bring a lot of tears to more than one person.

Xbox Series S was immediately a console much loved by fans of retro gamingbecause cheaper than PS5 and Xbox Series X, but powerful and versatile enough to practically run the titles of almost all the machines of the past without too many problems.