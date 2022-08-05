Microsoft has provided partners with a new Xbox dev kit software that frees “hundreds of megabytes of additional memory“for the games of Xbox Series S. This additional memory can potentially be reallocated to graphics performance.

As he noted The Vergea new video released among developers who received the software update claims that the update “gives developers more control over memory, which can improve graphics performance under memory-constrained conditions“.

Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s cheapest console of this generation and runs the same compatible titles as the more powerful Series X, but typically at a lower resolution of 1080p.

“We fixed an issue where graphical virtual addresses were allocated much slower than non-graphical ones“.

This will now allow the Xbox Series S to take advantage of Microsoft’s recent advances in memory management, “without negatively affecting graphics performance“, adds the video.

Digital Foundry reported this year that some developers were having a hard time adapting games to the lower specs of Xbox Series S hardware, but other games, such as Forza Horizon 5, boast incredibly impressive performance for a $ 299 machine.

Xbox Series S, despite being less powerful than its big sister Series X, proved to be a sales success, as the console was the most requested during the 2021 Black Friday sales.

Source: VGC.