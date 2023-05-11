In this generation of consoles, Microsoft opted for two options for different markets, since they have for sale the xbox series x and also him Xbox Series S. The latter is a version with less powerful components that make the new games look a bit lowered. However, the price is half of what its more powerful sister is worth.

One thing they recently discovered is that apparently the budget console can run out of video memory, something you don’t usually see on these devices, since they already have integrated graphics and their own memory on this card. And it is that an image was shared that says the following: There is no video memory trying to allocate a rendering resource. Make sure your video card has the minimum required memory, try lowering the resolution and/or closing other running applications.

Taking a closer look at the xbox series s, this one has 10 GB of VRAM, of which 8 GB are dedicated to games and the rest assigned to the operating system. On the contrary, the xbox series x more robust has 16 GB of VRAM. And this can mean that the user at that moment would have several applications running in the background, or that is what is understood.

For its part, it can be seen that the game that is running is Borderlands 3and precisely that title has presented problems, because in the thread of Reddit where the photo is shared, there are people who have experienced the same thing, specifically with that game.

Via: The Gamer

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, it is rare that this type of error occurs, I mean, PS5 is not spared from this either, since some of the launch ones overheated and told the user that they had to turn off the system.