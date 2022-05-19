Microsoft’s strategy of producing two different consoles, one only digital and less performing like Xbox Series S and a flagship, the Xbox Series X, seems to pay off and very well too. With the various crises that have involved the hardware, the simplest in terms of production is found almost everywhere, managing to beat on its ground even PlayStation 5.

The figures don’t lie: in the week from 9 to 15 May, the Xbox Series S was sold a whopping 6120 times against only 2240 PS5 units. Although Sony has also designed two consoles, in reality the components are absolutely identical so both suffer from the same availability problem.

It was since the days of Xbox 360 that something like this has not happened but it is too early to say victory for the green team (we know you). Xbox Series X sold 105 consoles this week (not 105 thousand, just 105 units), which suggests that the flagship console, despite all the aforementioned problems, does not strike the hearts of the Japanese. For the record, the best-selling remains Switch but it is no longer news.

Source: TheGamer