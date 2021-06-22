The new Xbox Series S is the entry-level console in the new generation of Microsoft, which occupies the role of little sister compared to the monstrous and powerful Xbox Series X. In addition to being 50% smaller and totally digital, Xbox Series S is not far behind in power since it provides all its players with certain new generation features such as faster loading times and the use of Ray Tracing, among other things, but is it worth it? In this article we will get you out of your doubts, although you can also take a look at this other one about whether it is worth the jump between Xbox One X vs Xbox Series S.
Microsoft really took the entire community into consideration when it decided to release this new type of console, because although many of us do not believe it, Series S is the future of consoles. It is designed to put an end to the physical format, necessary in part if we want to continue taking care of the planet, and also a smart way to give more importance to the successful subscription service, the Game Pass. The second new generation console from Redmond has many advantages, therefore, we leave you with 5 key points on why an Xbox Series S is worth buying.
Xbox Series S, is it worth it?
1. Xbox Series S is very economical
The Xbox Series S on the Microsoft Store, as in other shopping portals, you can find it for a considerably cheap price. All those who are dreaming of making the leap to the new generation, but do not have enough money for some circumstances or others, already know that the sister of Xbox Series X is the right decision.
2. Xbox Series S makes the leap to the next generation
Xbox Series S allows us to enjoy all the next generation games, playing them at up to 1440p and 120 FPS per second, including some of the key features of Series X, such as Ray Tracing, HDR and ultra-fast loading times. However, the only downside is that the console has a much smaller 512GB hard drive compared to the Series X 1TB drive. Although you can always expand it thanks to the SEAGATE storage expansion cards.
3. A brilliant CPU identical to the Series X
The Xbox Series S justifies its lower price, both for some stark graphics terms, such as storage and design. However, in terms of speed and power, Microsoft did not back down in this regard. The Xbox Series S CPU is almost identical to the Xbox Series X. Both have an 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU, with very little difference in bandwidth speed. Taking into account the difference of 200 euros between one console and another. It is surprising that Series S has such a powerful CPU.
Xbox Series S is a powerful RetroArch emulator
4. Almost absolute backward compatibility
Although Xbox Series S is not backward compatible with old physical format games that are not in the Xbox Store, thanks to Microsoft’s work with backward compatibility, with Series S we can also enjoy thousands of games up to 4 generations behind. Most of these can be played without problems. In addition, those of Redmond are always increasing that list of backward compatible games, increasing the extensive catalog of available games.
5. Ergonomic design
Xbox Series S has a simple and perfect design, adjusted to our needs. We will not have to warm our heads to see how to add this console to our chaotic desktop. Series S is small enough to adapt to any circumstance. Even if you want to take it from one place to another, thanks to its tiny size we can always carry it with us.
Turn your Xbox Series S into a laptop with xScreen
- Next-gen performance on the smallest Xbox ever
- Xbox Velocity Architecture, powered by a custom SSD, works in conjunction with modern system-on-a-chip (SOC) technology to deliver gameplay at up to 120 FPS on a smaller console
- Faster loading times – Games load significantly faster with the custom SSD on the Xbox Series S
