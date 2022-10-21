Ian Maclurevisual effects artist of Bossa GamesI study Surgeon Simulatorcommented on the current surrounding controversy Xbox Series S and how some accuse it of negatively affecting the quality of the next generation games that are released.

The quality of performance in A Plague Tale: Requiem and more specifically the absence of a 60fps mode and the ability to play Gotham Knights only at 30fps on consoles gave a lot to talk about and now we have yet another industry worker who comments publicly.

After a member of Rocksteady Studios commented that a next-generation console isn’t much more powerful than a previous one, Maclure has decided to react publicly and says many studios would no longer want to develop Xbox Series S games.

When Jeff Gerstmann defended the flagship console’s little sister and set the example of PC development, Maclure replied that many would prefer not to deal with the less powerful console.

“It might sound absurd, but the reason you hear it a lot these days is because MANY studios have sat down to meetings over the past year trying desperately to remove the requirement to publish on Xbox Series S.“Maclure said.

“The studios have gone through a development cycle where they have struggled to produce games that also work on the Xbox Series S and now that titles are being developed for next-gen consoles, the teams don’t want to repeat this process.“.

The tweets of the developer for now are no longer recoverable as his Twitter profile is now private.

Source: VGC