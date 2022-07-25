Xbox Series Sthe small next-gen home console Microsoftthe little sister of the Xbox Series X, is available on offer on Amazon.

The well-known retailer offers Series S at a really advantageous price, or € 259.90. The price of the small digital console has dropped from the € 278.00 starting point.

“Package Includes: Xbox Series S Console, Xbox Wireless Controller, High Speed ​​HDMI Cable, Power Cord“, it says in the product description.”Experience next-generation speed and performance thanks to Xbox Velocity Architecture, with custom SSD and integrated software. Play thousands of games from four generations of Xbox with backwards compatibility, including titles optimized at launch. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes over 100 high-quality games for consoles, PC, Android mobile devices, online multiplayer, and an EA Play subscription for a reduced monthly price (subscription sold separately)“.

On the side, the link to buy Xbox Series S for € 259.90 on Amazon.

As you know, Xbox Series S is a completely digital console and therefore is perfect when combined with the popular Xbox Game Pass.

How about?