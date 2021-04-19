This week MotoGP 21 arrives and it does so with a dedicated version, without Smart Delivery, for the new generation Xbox consoles. Its objective for these consoles has been to offer an improved experience, with a clear objective at 60fps, and handling different resolutions. Around this question, Milestone has been asked about the lower power of the Xbox Series S, and the answer has been clear. Xbox Series S has not been ‘any problem’ for the development of MotoGP 21.

The first thing would be to pay attention to the characteristics of the two versions, where Xbox Series X runs at 4K and Xbox Series S at 1440p. In both cases, a dynamic resolution is used, so that it has been prioritized in each case keep 60fps. Y in this way, having achieved that the Xbox version of each console works correctly, the question does not seem to contribute much.

On wccftech Matteo Pezzotti, producer of Milestone for MotoGP 21, has been consulted about all the new features that have been introduced in this game for the new generation of consoles. There are certain novelties, such as the use of the DualSense, some renewed driving physics, as well as the use of a dynamic global lighting engine. All these changes, especially when a dedicated and separate version of a global version is enabled for both generations, implies a greater dedication of resources for its execution.

And since Xbox Series S is a console that has fewer resources than the others, which are quite even, the debate seems to continue to come to light. But this time the headline is that Milestone has denied that they have had any kind of problem, and they assure that Xbox Series S has not supposed “no problem” for the development of MotoGP 21. To this confirmation, Pezzotti comments that “We were all surprised by the smooth development of both the X Series and the S Series. The latest console targets a frame rate of 60 FPS and a resolution of 1440p.”

Although the decision to separate the previous generation editions Y the new generation It may be a dedicated development, the truth is that right now MotoGP 21 is still considered a cross-generation game. The fact is that it is assumed that having developed a version for Xbox One makes things easier to optimize the game on Xbox Series S. But most likely, the use of Unreal Engine and its development for PC will also serve to adjust the parameters development, more knowing that Xbox Series S is a console that is oriented to a less demanding user profile, with a resolution goal of 1440p, for which fewer resources are required.

MotoGP 21 preview

MotoGP 21 will arrive on April 22 on Xbox and Playstation consoles, as well as on PC.

