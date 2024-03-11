In the video game market, competition to offer the best offers and gaming experiences intensifies with each release. In this context, Soriana presents an attractive promotion for lovers of technology and video games: the Xbox Series S console along with a three-month subscription to Game Pass Ultimateat a discounted price of $5,990, compared to the regular price of $6,999 with exclusive pricing only when purchasing online.

The Xbox Series S, a fully digital optionoffers next-generation performance at an affordable cost. Equipped with Xbox Velocity ArchitecturePowered by a custom SSD, and an innovative system on a chip (SOC), this console provides a fluid and dynamic gaming experience, with fast loading times and speeds of up to 120 FPS.

One of the standout features of the Xbox Series S is its ability to Quick Resume, which allows you to switch between multiple games instantly and resume the game exactly where you left off. This provides an uninterrupted and hassle-free gaming experience for the users.

Additionally, Xbox Series S offers a vast and ever-expanding game library, including launch titles, popular Xbox Game Pass games, and thousands of backward compatible classic titles. With this variety of options, there will always be something exciting to play on this console.

The promotion includes the 512 GB console, an Xbox wireless controller and a subscription to the Game Pass Ultimate service. Photo: Unsplash/Soriana.

Months without interest in Soriana when purchasing the Xbox Series S

The Soriana promotional bundle includes the Xbox Series S console with a capacity of 512 GB storage, an Xbox wireless controller in sleek robot white, and the highlight: a three-month subscription to the Game Pass Ultimate service. This service offers unlimited access to a wide selection of games, both on Xbox and PC, along with additional benefits such as exclusive discounts and free games every month.

Soriana's offer also offers payment facilities, with up to 18 months interest-free exclusively for online purchases, as well as double points when paying with participating cards. This gives consumers the opportunity to purchase this exciting offering in a convenient and accessible manner.

The Xbox Series S offers next-generation performance at an affordable cost, with features like Xbox Velocity Architecture and Quick Resume for a smooth gaming experience. Photo: Unsplash/Soriana.

The Soriana promotion offers video game fans the opportunity to obtain the Xbox Series S console along with a three-month subscription to Game Pass Ultimate, at a reduced price and with payment facilities. With cutting-edge performance features and a wide selection of games, this bundle is an attractive option for those looking to immerse themselves in the exciting world of gaming.