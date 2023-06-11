At the end of the Xbox Showcase, Microsoft showed off the new Xbox Series S Carbon Black to the public. This new console was presented with a short trailer that showed its total black details.

The new version of the Microsoft console, in addition to the extremely elegant color, offers an additional feature, being equipped, in fact, with a 1 Terabyte SSDdefinitely superior to what the basic version of the same console has.

The elegant version of the Xbox Series S does not currently have a release date: we await news in this regard in the coming months.