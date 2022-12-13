In view of the Christmas holidays, Microsoft has launched a very interesting promotion in Italy: until Thursday 22 December 2022 it will be possible to buy Xbox Series S at the price of 249.99 euros instead of the canonical 299.99 euros.

The promotion is valid throughout the Italian territory, although the specific prices may vary depending on the retailer. We point out that the offer is active at Amazon.it, GameStop, Unieuro, Mediaworld and obviously also on the official Microsoft store.

Xbox Series S is the “minor” console between the two current generation of Microsoft. Unlike its older sister Series X, the console is mainly aimed at gaming in Full HD / 2K and does not have an optical reader. However, it boasts an excellent quality / price ratio and allows access to the current generation of videogames, as well as the Xbox Game Pass catalog of over 400 games, at a very low cost.

Thanks to this initiative launched by Microsoft for Christmas, it will therefore be possible to buy the console saving 50 euros, with one approximately 17% discount compared to the standard price. An undoubtedly captivating offer in view of Christmas.

What do you think, will you take the opportunity to buy an Xbox Series S in view of Christmas? Let us know in the comments below.

This news item is not an advertisement, but editorial content to signal offers that we believe may be of interest to readers. Multiplayer.it has not received any compensation for the publication of this article.