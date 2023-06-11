During the Xbox conference this afternoon, Microsoft announced the arrival of a new model for Xbox Series S. It’s about the model Carbon Black 1TB SSD, which will be launched on the market starting from September 1st. As can be seen from the name, not only will this new version have a different color, but it will be characterized by a 1TB SSD drivedouble the previous model.

The introductory price for this new version of the console is set at $349, but at the moment there has not yet been confirmation of its cost in Euros. Waiting to find out more, we leave you with the announcement trailer for the Carbon Black 1TB SSD model Xbox Series Sgood vision!

Source: Microsoft