Xbox Series S will be able to use extra memory for improve performance thanks to a new devkit that Microsoft recently delivered to developers.

A few days after the update that greatly reduces the startup times of the console, Xbox Series S therefore receives an additional boost designed to solve a well-known problem related to the next-gen economic console, namely the less RAM compared to the big sister Xbox Series X.

Obviously the new development kit it will not magically multiply the GB of memory of the console, which amount to ten against the sixteen of the aforementioned Series X, but will allow access to a few hundred extra MB.

How long will it take to see the results of this update? Difficult to say, but we are certainly curious to find out what theactual impact of improvementsif it will be possible to notice them or will be the exclusive prerogative of the developers.