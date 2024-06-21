For all gamers who are looking for next-generation video games and consoles, Amazon has an incredible offer on one of the best-selling consoles of the moment: the 512GB Xbox Series S console. With a discount of almost 30%, this is an opportunity that you cannot miss to improve your gaming experience and enjoy next-generation titles.

Xbox consoles have been synonymous with entertainment and quality in the world of video games. With their extensive game library, advanced features, and online connectivity, Xbox consoles offer endless hours of fun. Whether you prefer epic adventures, fast-paced action games or sports competitions, the Xbox Series S has something for everyone.

The Xbox Series S 512GB Console (International Version) – Series S International Edition: This console has a 25% discount, going from a list price of $8,499.00 to only $6,337. Additionally, you can take advantage of the option to pay in 12 months without interest, resulting in comfortable installments of $528.10 per month. If you place your order today, June 21, you have guaranteed free delivery on Sunday, June 23.

Xbox Series S Features

The international version of the Xbox Series S corresponds to a product sold in different countries. This console does not include local support from the brand but is backed by Amazon Mexico return policies.

◉ Powered by AMD’s Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures, DirectX ray tracing delivers realistic lighting, precise shadows and reflections to create vibrant, dynamic worlds.

Resolution and Performance:

◉ 1440p gaming resolution and performance target up to 120 FPS, High Dynamic Range (HDR), HDMI features such as Auto Low Latency Mode, HDMI Variable Refresh Rate and AMD FreeSync.

SSD Storage:

◉ With up to 512GB SSD storage, the substantial hard drive allows you to store multiple blockbuster games, many apps, indie titles, recorded gameplay footage, and much more.

Specifications:

◉ Brand: Xbox

◉ Model: Series S International Edition

◉ Storage Capacity: 512GB SSD

◉ Maximum Resolution: 1440p

◉ Refresh Rate: Up to 120 FPS

◉ HDR: Yes

◉ Connectivity: HDMI 2.1, USB, Wi-Fi

◉ CPU: AMD Zen 2 Architecture

◉ GPU: AMD RDNA 2 Architecture

◉ Dimensions: Compact and lightweight for easy transportation