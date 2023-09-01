Microsoft has announced that the model of Xbox Series S – 1TB in Carbon Black. The console can be purchased through the Microsoft Store or other authorized resellers at the introductory price of €349.99.

Xbox announces the availability of the Xbox Series S – 1TB in Carbon Black Xbox today announces the availability ofXbox Series S – 1TB in Carbon Black, delivering the same next-gen speed and performance as the 512GB Series S, now with double the storage space (1TB), so you can download even more of your favorite games to your console, with available titles like Starfield. The new Xbox Series S console features the same sleek design with modern finish as the Xbox Series X. In addition to having the performance of the 512GB S-serieshas features like the Quick Resume which allows you to pause and resume games so you can go back to the last point, fast load times that allow you to spend more time playing and less waiting, and gameplay support up to 120 FPS with select titles . The new Xbox console is available at Microsoft Store at the price of 349.99€

