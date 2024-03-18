Microsoft did it certify in South Korea a new one Xbox Dev Kit (XDK) connected to a console not yet announced, let's assume one new Xbox Series . It has been certified by the National Radio Research Agency and for now there are no details about it, other than that the device in question can be used in the area and that it could soon be distributed to local developers.

What does this mean? Not much for now, apart from the obvious behind the scenes Microsoft should be working on a new version of its console. If we wanted, we could call it Xbox Series Pro, to give it more defined coordinates, but since nothing has been announced we can't do anything but remain in the realm of pure speculation.

Considering that the competition is moving towards new hardware, between PS5 Pro and Nintendo Switch 2, and taking into account that Phil Spencer himself has promised innovations from a hardware point of view by the end of the year, something concrete could actually be there. We'll see what happens. Will anything new be announced at the June showcase?