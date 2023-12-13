Finally, too Microsoft begins to move more aggressively regarding promotions linked to discounts and price reductions For Xbox Series and Series S, in particular for the first, which is now at 399 dollars as the official price in the USA during the Christmas period, waiting to understand if such an initiative will also be extended to Europe.

This is not a promotion by a particular retailer chain but an official initiative by Microsoft itself, which in fact decided to lower the price of the Xbox Series $399 for the pre-Christmas period in the USA, and considering the current exchange rate we are talking about around 370 euros, therefore a truly notable reduction.

If you then look at the initiatives by specific retailers, the console can cost even less and in the United States in this period it is even reaching 350 dollars or almost, as we also saw during the limited period of Black Friday.