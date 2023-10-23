Xbox Series will be available during Black Friday 2023 with a €100 discount which will bring the price of the Microsoft console to €449: this was reported by the well-known leaker billbil-kun, who so far has always proved to be very reliable.
The news refers only to the French market for the current period from November 20th to 27thbut there is a concrete possibility that the promotion will be extended to the entire European territory, including Italy, as has already happened on numerous occasions.
As you surely remember, last June there was a price increase for the Xbox Series from the original €499 to €549exactly as happened for PS5.
A period of great offers
Black Friday will certainly be characterized by this year too great offers, and in the case of the promotion regarding the Xbox Series
