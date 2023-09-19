Apparently Microsoft is planning to give its flagship console a makeover, Xbox Seriesin 2024, and will even do so with a new design and new features. This was revealed by a leak.

The new console has not yet been announced, and currently responds to code name “Brooklin”: was accidentally revealed during the new documents of FTC v. Microsoft this week.

The new design of this console is decidedly unusual by the standards of the Redmond giant, given that it features a more “cylindrical” shape compared to all other machines created in the past, and above all it will not have any drive to insert CDs.

Clarifying that again there is nothing announced and that these are just leaked news, we invite you to take all this information – and what will follow now – with a pinch of salt, given that there is nothing official.

Despite this, the photos that have arrived online seem truly original, as is the various information plausible.

For example, it seems that these Microsoft documents have revealed that this new Console codename Brooklin will have its back 2TB of spaceone USB-C port in the front part, and even a brand new controller.

This controller instead responds to the code name “Sebille”, and it looks like it will be announced later this year. It also appears that this controller will include an accelerometer for the gyro support. According to what has emerged, he should also have a precision haptic feedback, double speaker, Bluetooth 5.2, and even a rechargeable and interchangeable battery. It doesn’t end here, because it will have quieter keys And modular levers.

Although nothing precise is known, it seems very likely that Microsoft will put this console on the market aiming for the same price of $499 as the current flagship model.

We do not know if this project will be modified or if we will see the new console arrive as shown by the leak, given that by 2024 things can definitely change or be updated. We therefore remain with our eyes focused on Microsoft awaiting an official announcement.