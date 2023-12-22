Xbox Series it is still on sale at a special price via Amazon Italy. The console is in fact on sale with a 28% discount for the December 2023 holidays. You can find the promotion at this address or via the box below.
The advised price for this console it is €549.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product, at this price, is sold and shipped by Prezzo Bomba, a well-known retailer in the videogame sector. You can also find a version sold and shipped by Amazon for €399.85.
Xbox Series
Xbox Series Microsoft's major console, that is, the one that offers superior performance with games and allows you to use discs, having an optical reader. The package includes an Xbox Series controller and all cables needed for use.
There are no games or codes for subscription services in the box. We remind you that on Xbox Series
#Xbox #Series
Leave a Reply