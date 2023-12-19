After seeing the initiative start in the USA, Microsoft has officially announced that it has lowered the price Of Xbox Series also in Italy during the Christmas period, with a truly very interesting offer on the major console at the moment.
With a reduction similar to that already seen in the USA, the new official price of the Xbox Series official store of the company.
This essentially represents the new standard implemented for the base price of the Xbox Series
Microsoft focuses on Christmas shopping
After the various initiatives for Black Friday, Microsoft is therefore returning to launch a discount campaign on the Green Cross gaming hardware, which also concerns the Xbox Series S, currently available with a recommended price of 249 euros through the Microsoft website.
However, it is likely that the best offers will come from other retailers, considering that, at this point, the starting point is lowered for everyone and will probably also apply to several bundles on the market.
We don't know how long the offer in question will last, so if you're interested, now might be the right time to buy one of Microsoft's consoles. Meanwhile, some positive results were also recorded in the United Kingdom following similar initiatives for Black Friday, although the gap with the competitor PS5 remains large.
