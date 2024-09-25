This is a new one more compact interface view Game Bar, which still allows you to see various information at a glance but remains much smaller and less invasive as standard, with access to widgets and simplified navigation and is also ideal for smaller screens, as well as being specifically designed for use with the controller.

Starting from PC, as part of the September Xbox update there is a major change to the Game Bar introducing compact mode to all users on Windows, after being available on a trial basis for Insider program members.

Microsoft today announced the new features coming with the September update for Xbox which concerns not only the consoles but also PC and mobile devices updating the entire gaming experience on the Redmond-based company’s platforms a bit.

New Features on PC, Mobile and Consoles

Also on PC, several other management options are coming through theXbox App official, such as the ability to more easily view and install and-ons when installing games.

New features in the Xbox mobile app

In essence, the interface now allows for more granular control over game contents in installationwith the ability to prioritize various packages or exclude them from installation, if possible.

On mobile, the Xbox app is getting a major overhaul, with a general reorganization of content that will also include Game Pass. Essentially, you should now be able to get all of your Xbox information directly from the main app, including browsing the Game Pass catalog, as well as several other features.

For Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, the September update introduces the ability to pre-order game updates. By going to “My games and apps” and selecting “manage” and then “updates”, we can enable the ability to “pre-download“.

This feature allows for an early download that, in effect, makes the games already up to date by the time the official public update arrives, by performing an early background update, at least for games that allow this feature.

New notifications for Free Play Days games and other new features have been added to the console interface.