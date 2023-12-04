













‘We have put a lot of money into the market. More than billions of dollars a year to include third-party games in the service. What we see in Xbox Game Pass is a service that supports all types of games. From the biggest releases, to the indies you didn’t know you’d love until you played them‘. The executive assured.

Spencer also talked about the growth of this service which is already on its consoles, on PC and the cloud. He at the same time added that It is not in their plans to bring the service to Nintendo or PlayStation. Their goal at the moment is to see how they innovate and improve for the people who already supported them by buying their hardware.

The Xbox Game Pass service is one of the favorites of gamers due to access to a huge number of games for an affordable fee. Even if it doesn’t come to PlayStation or Nintendo, there are currently many ways to enjoy it, without having a Microsoft console. Are you already subscribers?

What else did you say about the future of Xbox?

Xbox Game Pass won’t be the company’s only focus going forward. In fact Phil Spencer also talked about an upcoming app store that they will open. This will be competition for Google and Apple who currently control the market.

Source: Microsoft

In fact, the purchase of Activision Blizzard King was a move to give itself a boost in this market. They plan to use the knowledge of the creators of Candy Crush to break into the mobile markets. Maybe soon they will give us a glimpse of how their store will work. Will they use it?

