Microsoft makes himself look like the humble loser again, trying to pretend that Xbox it’s just a minor player in the video game industry. Although recent comments on sony who no longer wants to work with Activisionin relation to the playstation 6are based on comments made in April, today marks the beginning of the court case of Microsoft with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the United States.

So sadly we will be hearing a lot more about their attempts to buy Activision Blizzard in the coming days. Although the recent presentation of games of Xbox it was the best press Microsoft has had in years, in front of the FTC they again adopt the tone of a four times downed loser who has no power or influence in the video game industry. With their representatives stating:

“Xbox has lost the console wars and its rivals are positioned to continue to dominate.

According to Microsoft, Xbox it only had a 16% share of console sales in 2021 and overall has a 21% share of the current installed base of consoles. Given the Microsoft refuses to share their sales numbers publicly, there’s no way to tell if they’re manipulating those numbers to make themselves seem more irrelevant than they are.

It’s not even clear if that’s globally or just in America, but it’s probably the former since that would make them look worse, which is what they want right now. There are a lot of redacted comments in the documents obtained by The Verge, making it hard to tell what else was said, but it seems that Microsoft also detailed the market share of sony and Nintendo.

Microsoft has largely ignored nintendoswitch in most of their comments so far, as they prefer to portray sony as the dominator of the industry, even though Nintendo has been outselling both of them for years.

While the comments are gold for fans debating which console is better, they’re also pretty ridiculous exaggeration, especially after the introduction. As with anything related to the acquisition, it is never clear whether the officials with whom Microsoft is talking about understand how the video game industry works and if they realize that the situation of Xbox it is being exaggerated. This makes the outcome of the court case very difficult to predict, but whatever the outcome, it could mark the beginning of the end of the whole question of whether to allow Xbox buy Activision Blizzard or not.

Via: Meter

Editor’s note: Everything is politics friends, a few days ago Phil Spencer was saying that everything is going well that they are going to produce more Xbox, and they even plan to raise prices in August. Although, it is true, they are the last in this competition.