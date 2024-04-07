Sarah Bondpresident of Xboxhas put together a team that will take care of preservation and compatibility of games on Microsoft platforms: a topic particularly felt by fans, to which greater attention will thus be paid.

After talking about Xbox's multiplatform future, Bond sent out an email to rally her troops, complimenting the work done so far and talking about how next generation hardware development is proceeding at full speed.”

In the same context, the president of Xbox spoke about theintegration of Activision Blizzard King games within Microsoft services, the management of the Battle.net client and the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, while the teams prepare for the debut of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, Avowed and Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle.

Sarah Bond finally discussed preservation and compatibility with her collaborators. “We have established a new team dedicated to game preservationimportant to all of us at Xbox and to the industry itself,” he wrote. “We are building on our strong history of delivering backwards compatibility and remain committed to carrying the incredible library of Xbox games forward into future generations. “

According to some sources, Microsoft will publicly discuss this project during the next Xbox Showcase, which could take place on June 9th.