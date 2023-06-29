As everyone knows by now, the lawsuit between the Federal Trade Commission is ongoing (ftc extension) and Microsoft for Xbox’s acquisition of Activzion Blizzard King. Various documents relating to the companies involved (including PlayStation) are popping up these days and now we have the opportunity to see some of them Xbox and PlayStation sales data in various periods of time. The most interesting part of these data is that they officially reveal the Xbox numbers: we remember that the company has not publicly disclosed this type of information for a long time.

As you can see in the tweet just below, the number of consoles sold in the last quarter of 2022 is equal to 3.2 million units for Xbox and 7.1 million units for PlayStation. We note that we talk in general about Xbox and PlayStation, so these numbers also count the older generation platforms. However, it should be the smallest percentage of the total data, so in principle we can use this information to understand the difference in success between the Xbox Series and PS5.

Furthermore, the tweet also signals that in 2022 the installed base difference between Xbox and PlayStation it was 20% versus 80%. Obviously, Switch (or PC or mobile) is not considered in this count. Finally, it is indicated that in 2022 the average monthly active users worldwide was 50 million for Xbox and 107 million for PlayStation.