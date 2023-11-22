It is no secret that the commercial performance of Xbox Series X|S It is smaller compared to the PlayStation 5 and the Nintendo Switch. However, a new report has revealed that Overall sales of Microsoft’s new consoles have declined substantially in Europe.

According to a report from GamesIndustry.biz, Overall Xbox Series X|S sales are down 52% compared to the same period last year in Europe. For its part, the PlayStation 5 registered an increase of 143% during the last year. Likewise, it has been noted that the Switch, which has already been on the market for seven years, had a decrease of 20% compared to what was seen during 2022.

Even when we take monthly sales into consideration, the Xbox Series X|S is below expectations. By November, there was a 20% decline in sales of Microsoft consoles. In comparison, the PlayStation 5 and Switch saw an increase of 11% and 10%, respectively, from October to November in Europe. It is important to mention that both Sony and Nintendo released first party games during the last month, which included this increase.

In this regard, Chris Dring, head of B2B games at GamesIndustry.biz, pointed out that Xbox has never had a large presence in Europe. This is what he commented in an interview with IGN:

“The absolute absence of console stocks available last year distorts these figures quite a bit. And it’s worth noting that eurozone countries have never been Xbox’s strongest territories. In February they revealed that they only own 20% of the market, compared to 80% for PlayStation. However, even in the UK, which is a market where Xbox is much more competitive, it has been a difficult year, with Xbox Series S and X sales falling 23% so far this year. The reality is that the console has very little momentum, which is a crucial element when it comes to how successful a generation is or isn’t for a platform holder. The lack of big exclusives is often cited to explain why this happened, and some of the big games like Halo: Infinite didn’t provide the boost you’d expect. A lot of unreasonable pressure was put on Starfield and that led to some improvements in sales, but it hasn’t been sustained PC and mobile are dominant platforms across Europe and will be a more effective way for Xbox to reach gamers in these markets. With the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, it is now one of the most powerful gaming companies in Europe, but in a different way.”

Let’s remember that, for a long time, Microsoft has not been interested in selling consoles. Instead, Their focus is on bringing Xbox Game Pass to as many people as possible, something that, although it benefits this direction, also affects hardware and software sales in general. Games like starfield They arrive day one to this service on consoles and PC, so the public has more than one platform to choose from when playing what they want.

Along with this, large exclusives have not been the success that the company expected. Titles like Halo: Infinite and redfall were severely criticized during their release, which has affected his reputation today. For their part, smaller experiences, such as Hi-Fi Rush, have been acclaimed by the general public, but are not strong enough to sell consoles.

With titles like fablethe Indiana Jones game, Hellblade 2, Avowed and more planned for the future, there is a possibility that Xbox will be able to redeem itself and hardware sales will increase considerably. However, as long as the company continues to focus on Game Pass and the possibility of playing its great productions on PC or another platform, it is very likely that this will not happen.

On related topics, these are the Xbox deals for Black Friday. Similarly, user loses his Xbox account after 15 years.

Editor’s Note:

While it is true that Xbox sales are constantly going down, we must consider that this is no longer the company’s main focus. Bringing Xbox Game Pass to as many people as possible is more important to them right now, and when we see the numbers of users of this service decrease, now we will have to worry.

Via: IGN