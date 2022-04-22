It is a fact that Xbox rarely shares concrete numbers of its services and the sale of its consoles. We usually see official information a couple of times a year, which leaves it up to analysts and specialized sites to provide the details that many want to know. Now, Aaron Greenberg recently shared a tweet from VGChartz, which points to a new number of units sold for the Xbox Series X|S, but this also sparked quite a controversial conversation among fans.

17 months after its launch, VGChartz mentions that the Xbox Series X | S has exceeded 13.87 million units sold. By comparison, the Xbox 360 reached 9.38 million consoles in the same time period. This was information that Greenberg, general manager of marketing for Xbox, shared on his Twitter account:

“Thank you to everyone who has helped support the growth and adoption of Xbox so far this generation. Lots of work ahead and hopefully supply continues to improve globally as well.”

Thanks to all the people who have helped support the growth and adoption of Xbox so far this generation. Lots of work ahead and hopefully supply continues to improve globally as well. https://t.co/4J4PVDOexb — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) April 21, 2022

However, the controversy this time around arose when a fan pointed out that in 2010, Greenberg made fun of people who use VGChartz and other similar sites to talk about selling consoles, commenting that there is no official source to support the information being shared.

“Laughing at VGChartz sales reports, why do people post information as official when there is no source or science behind these #s?”

LOL’ing at sales reports from VGChartz, why do people release info as official when there is no source or science behind the #s? — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) Nov. 11, 2010

Although Greenberg has not issued a response or clarification on his comment from more than a decade ago, VGChartz responded to the most recent message from the executive, noting that they go to great lengths to make their estimates as accurate as possible.

“Thank you Aaron for sharing our tweet. We do our best with our estimates to be as accurate as possible with the limited data available.”

Thank you Aaron for sharing our tweet. We try our best with our estimates to be as accurate as possible with the limited available data. — VGChartz (@VGChartz) April 21, 2022

On related topics, here’s all that’s coming to Xbox Game Pass. Likewise, a cheeky clone of Mario has made its way to Xbox.

Editor’s note:

Greenberg’s comment is from more than a decade ago. In that time, the executive could well have learned a little more about the way in which this information is disclosed, changing his position on the matter. Although it is not unreasonable to think that these statements are focused solely on demonstrating the success that the Xbox Series X | S has been for Microsoft.

Via: Aaron Greenberg