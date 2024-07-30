Specifically, in the last quarter the Gaming revenues increased by 44% year over year. Activision Blizzard contributed 48 percentage points to this growth, when otherwise it would have seen a 4% decline. The “Xbox Content & Services” segment (which includes Game Pass) recorded revenues that were 61% higher. Again, the bulk of the credit goes to Activision Blizzard’s content, which accounted for 58% of the growth.

Microsoft has released the fourth quarter financial results (ended June 30) for fiscal year 2024, which reported revenues of $64.7 billion and net income of $22 billion, up 15% and 10% year-over-year, respectively. As for the Xbox division, it reported excellent numbers regarding services and contents but the hardware ones keep crashing .

Keep crashing hardware

As previously anticipated, on the contrary, the revenues related to the sale of Xbox Hardware are not at all positive and are in line with the numbers of the past months. In fact, there is talk of a drastic 42% drop year-on-yearIt should be noted that three new Xbox Series X and S models will hit stores in the coming months, which could help improve these numbers.

Xbox Series X and S

That said, it seems that the spread of Xbox consoles is not among Microsoft’s priorities at the moment, perhaps more interested in expanding the green-cross ecosystem via the cloud and Game Pass. For example, with the launch of the Xbox TV app for Amazon Fire TV, the company has started a new promotional campaign with the slogan “you don’t need an Xbox to play Xbox”.

Looking at the overall numbers for the full fiscal year 2024, the Xbox division recorded revenues of $21.5 billionwith a 39% year-over-year growth. The content and services segment in particular saw a 50% increase, of which 44% attributable to Activision Blizzard. Hardware revenues, on the other hand, fell by 13% overall.